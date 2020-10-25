Covid cases cross 20k mark in Ludhiana, 1 more succumbs

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:29 IST

A 53-year-old woman from Dana Mandi in Machhiwara succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking Ludhiana’s fatality count to 828. As many as 55 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 20, 022. A total of 18,945 persons have recovered so far, while 246 cases are still active.

On a positive note, however, the rate at which the district has been adding new cases to its tally has considerably slowed down. While in early September, Ludhiana was adding 1,000 cases to its tally in every three to four days, the district’s journey from 18,000 cases (October 1) to 19,000 took a whole 16 days.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the lag shows that the contagion is on a decline. “It has been possible because residents adhered to social distancing protocols and wore masks to keep the virus at bay,” he said.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that more and more patients are recovering from the virus day by day. He added that efforts are on to keep people safe from the virus in the festive season.

Speaking on the new infections, he said that a total of 66 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours, of which 55 are from Ludhiana while 11 are from other states and districts. He further said that 3, 436 samples were sent for testing on Sunday and the results are expected shortly. Besides, 39 persons were sent for home quarantine, the DC added.