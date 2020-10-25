e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid cases cross 20k mark in Ludhiana, 1 more succumbs

Covid cases cross 20k mark in Ludhiana, 1 more succumbs

While in early September, Ludhiana was adding 1,000 cases to its tally in every three to four days, the district’s journey from 18,000 cases (October 1) to 19,000 took a whole 16 days.

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:29 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(HT PHOTO)
         

A 53-year-old woman from Dana Mandi in Machhiwara succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking Ludhiana’s fatality count to 828. As many as 55 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 20, 022. A total of 18,945 persons have recovered so far, while 246 cases are still active.

On a positive note, however, the rate at which the district has been adding new cases to its tally has considerably slowed down. While in early September, Ludhiana was adding 1,000 cases to its tally in every three to four days, the district’s journey from 18,000 cases (October 1) to 19,000 took a whole 16 days.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the lag shows that the contagion is on a decline. “It has been possible because residents adhered to social distancing protocols and wore masks to keep the virus at bay,” he said.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that more and more patients are recovering from the virus day by day. He added that efforts are on to keep people safe from the virus in the festive season.

Speaking on the new infections, he said that a total of 66 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours, of which 55 are from Ludhiana while 11 are from other states and districts. He further said that 3, 436 samples were sent for testing on Sunday and the results are expected shortly. Besides, 39 persons were sent for home quarantine, the DC added.

top news
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In