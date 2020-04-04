Covid fear: Elderly couple ends life in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:34 IST

An elderly couple committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Sathiala village in Baba Bakala subdivision of Amritsar on Thursday, allegedly under the scare of Covid-19 outbreak, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Balwinder Singh,65, and his wife Gurinder Kaur. Police said they have recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by the deceased.

The suicide note reads: “We are finishing our lives. No one is responsible for this. There has been a tension due to coronavirus. We both were also ill.”

However, the police made it clear that the couple was not infected with the virus and they took the extreme step out of scare.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said the investigation was on to ascertain the reason why the couple was tense due to the coronavirus. The police initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.