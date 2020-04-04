e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid fear: Elderly couple ends life in Amritsar

Covid fear: Elderly couple ends life in Amritsar

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An elderly couple committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Sathiala village in Baba Bakala subdivision of Amritsar on Thursday, allegedly under the scare of Covid-19 outbreak, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Balwinder Singh,65, and his wife Gurinder Kaur. Police said they have recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by the deceased.

The suicide note reads: “We are finishing our lives. No one is responsible for this. There has been a tension due to coronavirus. We both were also ill.”

However, the police made it clear that the couple was not infected with the virus and they took the extreme step out of scare.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said the investigation was on to ascertain the reason why the couple was tense due to the coronavirus. The police initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

top news
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
Covid-19: Maharashtra may have to extend lockdown by few weeks, says minister
Covid-19: Maharashtra may have to extend lockdown by few weeks, says minister
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Covid-19 | PM’s ‘light diya’ call; Centre’s aid for states; WHO’s warning: Top updates
Covid-19 | PM’s ‘light diya’ call; Centre’s aid for states; WHO’s warning: Top updates
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities