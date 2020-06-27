e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid has necessitated re-imagining office spaces, say corporates

Covid has necessitated re-imagining office spaces, say corporates

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Start-ups and companies across the board are coming to a consensus that in a post-pandemic world, workplaces would need to be re-imagined, with the possibility of work from home (WFH) becoming a permanent feature. Sharing their experiences during an online conference, ‘Redesigning the workplace: A new normal for women and young leaders’ on Saturday, representatives from different fields weighed in on work from home, among other possible options, that might redefine jobs in a post-Covid world.

Deep Kalra, founder and group executive chairman of MakeMyTrip Ltd, said that the percentage of employees willing to come back to the office space for work was less than 20%, going by an internal poll conducted by the company. He said that even if 25% of the staff was called to work, they’d need to wear masks at all times, which would be an uncomfortable experience. “To work from home or not has become a great debate in current circumstances. People are more comfortable working from home. The workforce could start limping back to office gradually, but the reality is that people will fall sick due to various reasons. Till the time the virus is controlled, we have to contend with WFH protocols,” said Kalra.

He added that the option of WFH could work well for those who need to travel long distances to get to work and the company was hoping to implement WFH permanently for a day or two in a week after the pandemic is over. “We should look at the positive side of things and see if these can be used to re-imagine the way we work. There are employees who come from Delhi and Noida and spend anywhere between three-four hours in transit daily. This time could be utilised towards more productive things,” said Kalra during the conference, organised by Ashoka University.

Most representatives were of the view that a post-Covid would need a mix of the best practices that could include both WFH options and visits to office spaces.

Sangita Reddy, the president of FICCI and the joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said that productivity of employees had increased during the pandemic and such approaches to work could be implemented in the future. “It is crucial to encapsulate the best practices of the current situation in a post-Covid world. The positive outcomes of WFH need to be implemented in the future. It could open the possibility of more women continuing with work even if they were to shift cities due to various personal reasons,” said Reddy.

Vinita Bali, independent director and strategy advisor, Cognizant Technology solutions, another panellist, said that the pandemic had given companies an opportunity to question the whole concept of office spaces. Huge singular office spaces could make way for multiple smaller ones, argued Bali. “We can have distributed offices where we have a large number of small offices that do not require employees to commute beyond 30-40 minutes,” said Bali.

Weighing on the future possibilities for women employees, Bali said that WFH was not a panacea for the inclusion of more women in the workforce. “It is a naïve and simplistic assumption that the option of WFH would bring in more women into the workforce. The Covid-19 experience might not be a solution to the diversity issue plaguing organisations,” said Bali, adding that work from home did not necessarily offer more flexibility.

Kalra also said that women were finding it more difficult to work from home than men. With boundary-less working, handling both work and families was tough, he said. “Women with children and in-laws are especially finding the option of WFH challenging. The understanding is that they are available to work all the time. Unlike men, they do not have the luxury of working uninterrupted,” he said

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Sero survey in Delhi begins to map exposure to coronavirus
Sero survey in Delhi begins to map exposure to coronavirus
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths
Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station
Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Govt using five weapons against Covid-19, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Govt using five weapons against Covid-19, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In