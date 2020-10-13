e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid loosens its deadly grip over Ludhiana

Covid loosens its deadly grip over Ludhiana

As per the data shared by the health department, the first 100 deaths were recorded in 132 days but the next 100 deaths took merely 11 days. The virus reached its peak between mid-August to mid-September, claiming over 400 lives. However, after September 25, the contagion’s effect began to recede and the next 100 deaths were logged in 17 days.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 02:09 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
With 75 new infections in 24 hours, the number of active cases in the district stands at 447.
With 75 new infections in 24 hours, the number of active cases in the district stands at 447. (AP)
         

After wreaking havoc in the months of August and September, the Covid casualty graph is finally showing a downward trend.

As per the data shared by the health department, the first 100 deaths were recorded in 132 days but the next 100 deaths took merely 11 days. The virus reached its peak between mid-August to mid-September, claiming over 400 lives. However, after September 25, the contagion’s effect began to recede and the next 100 deaths were logged in 17 days.

Hindustantimes

When contacted, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that it has been observed that deaths and even infections have been steadily decreasing in the district. “But that’s no reason to be complacent. In Delhi, it was witnessed that once the cases went down, people became careless and the cases shot up again,” he said.

He urged people to continue observing distancing, wear mask in public and wash hands frequently.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said the number of Covid recoveries is also increasing day by day. He informed that on Monday, four patients lost their lives. Three of them were from Ludhiana while one was from Jammu & Kashmir.

The dead include a 57-year-old woman Bharat Nagar, a 77-year-old male from Dugri Phase-1 and a 71-year-old male from New Subash Nagar. The district’s yoll now stands at 802.

With 75 new infections in 24 hours, the number of active cases in the district stands at 447.

top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In