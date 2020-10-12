e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid: Mohali DC urges home quarantined patients to not ignore follow-up calls

Covid: Mohali DC urges home quarantined patients to not ignore follow-up calls

The 104 medical helpline is making calls from the numbers 9041901590 and 0172-4071400 to all home isolated patients who are above 40 years of age daily to get an update on their health status

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The district health authorities are facing a hard time getting updates on the health status of the Covid-19 home quarantined patients as most of them are ignoring the follow-up calls.

Considering the increase in the number of such complaints, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan urged the residents to not ignore the calls made by the health authorities.

“Monitoring of home-isolated patients is required to ensure that if needed, they can be helped with any health-related problems that they might face during the isolation period,” said the DC.

The 104 medical helpline is making calls from the numbers 9041901590 and 0172-4071400 to all home isolated patients who are above 40 years of age daily to get an update on their health status.

Dayalan said, “Many people are either disconnecting the calls or they are not going through. The follow-up is being done in the interest of the patients so they should respond to the calls and give an update on their health status.”

top news
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In