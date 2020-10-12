Covid: Mohali DC urges home quarantined patients to not ignore follow-up calls

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:59 IST

The district health authorities are facing a hard time getting updates on the health status of the Covid-19 home quarantined patients as most of them are ignoring the follow-up calls.

Considering the increase in the number of such complaints, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan urged the residents to not ignore the calls made by the health authorities.

“Monitoring of home-isolated patients is required to ensure that if needed, they can be helped with any health-related problems that they might face during the isolation period,” said the DC.

The 104 medical helpline is making calls from the numbers 9041901590 and 0172-4071400 to all home isolated patients who are above 40 years of age daily to get an update on their health status.

Dayalan said, “Many people are either disconnecting the calls or they are not going through. The follow-up is being done in the interest of the patients so they should respond to the calls and give an update on their health status.”