e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid protocols for Chhath Puja, Gurpurab

Covid protocols for Chhath Puja, Gurpurab

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Gurugram administration on Thursday issued orders on Covid-19 protocols to be followed during the Chhath Puja on Friday and Gurpurab on November 30.

The instructions, which range from ensuring social distancing among devotees, taking mandatory temperature checks of people entering religious places, ensuring effective crowd control, and sanitisation of surfaces, among others, draws heavily from the administration’s protocol released on August 11 this year, concerning the opening of religious places. Enforcement has been assigned to the police department, along with respective SHOs.

“As Covid-19 is not only persisting, but there is a surge in cases day-by-day... preventive and precautionary measures need to be taken in the interest of public health,” stated the order. Related instructions were issued to “Chhatt Pooja management” and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in Gurugram.

Gururgram police commissioner, KK Rao, said on Thursday, “We have received the order. Since most devotees come to Sheetla Mata Mandir on Chhatt Puja, we are going to deploy about 700 personnel in two shifts around the temple and on Sheetla Mata Mandir road. Action will be taken against anyone found without a mask or not following instructions. Similar deployment will also happen on Gurpurab, where needed.”

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In