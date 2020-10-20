e-paper
Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
Covid update: 1 dead, 46 infected in Ludhiana

The deceased is a 60-year-old woman from Kullewal village in Samrala. In positive news, however, the fatality rate has seen a considerable dip this month.

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:08 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

One person died while 46 others tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Ludhiana, health officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased is a 60-year-old woman from Kullewal village in Samrala.

In positive news, however, the fatality rate has seen a considerable dip this month.

While 80 persons have lost their life due to the virus between October 1 and 20, as many as 252 and 192 persons had died during the corresponding period in September and August. The district’s total death count stands at 821. Besides, 18, 654 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Awareness drive ahead of festive season

In wake of the festive season, the health department has started conducting awareness drives and advised residents to not get complacent.

Sharing details, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “With the festive season kicking in, residents have started venturing out for shopping and other activities. I would urge them to not become complacent and continue maintaining social distancing, wear masks and keep washing hands frequently.”

He added that people are starting to take the pandemic lightly, the consequences of which will be very bad.

The teams carrying out awareness drives went to Haibowal area, Ghumar Mandi, Dandi Swami Mandir and some other temples on Tuesday. There they requested people to carry out Navratri pujas at their home, in order to avoid rush in temples.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that the district’s recovery rate is fast improving under Punjab government’s ‘Mission Fateh’.

