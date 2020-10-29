e-paper
Covid update: Ludhiana logs 50 new cases but no fatality

So far, 20, 184 persons have been infected by the virus in the district, while 833 have succumbed to it.

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 50 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ludhiana, health department officials said on Thursday. No new Covid death related to the district was reported in the last 24 hours, however, two patients from Hoshiarpur and one from Bathinda breathed their last in the city hospitals.

So far, 20, 184 persons have been infected by the virus in the district, while 833 have succumbed to it. Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said there are 232 active patients in the district at present. On Thursday, a total of 65 cases were detected, of which 50 patients belong to Ludhiana.

The DC further said that 2, 769 samples of suspected patients have been sent for testing and their results are expected shortly.

