Covid vaccine dry run conducted in Panchkula

Another dry run has been planned across Haryana on January 7

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Additional chief secretary, health department, Rajiv Arora, observing the dry run at the Sector 4 dispensary on Saturday.
Additional chief secretary, health department, Rajiv Arora, observing the dry run at the Sector 4 dispensary on Saturday.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

To ensure smooth implementation of Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the state, the health department on Saturday conducted a dry run in Panchkula district, as planned by the Union minister of health and family welfare (MOHFW).

The dry run took place at two rural dispensaries in Raipur Rani and Kot and at two urban dispensaries of sectors 4 and 8.

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, who visited the spots said, “The primary aim to conduct the dry run was to exercise end-to-end testing of Covid-19 vaccination rollout so as to identify the challenges, which will further help in formulating detailed plans for actual implementation of the rollout and also to provide confidence to programme managers at various levels.”

“The dry run will also help monitor and review the preparedness at the district and block levels and gather empirical data,” he added.

Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Jasjeet Kaur said: “At every centre, a team of five members will do data entry, take old history of the person, will download the app, administer vaccine and keep the patient under observation for 30 minutes.”

She said that the systems were in place and most likely, they will receive the vaccine by month-end.

Another dry run has been planned across Haryana on January 7. As per guidelines issued by the Government of India, the Covid-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially, starting with health-care workers (HCWs), followed by frontline workers like municipal and sanitary workers, state and central police force, civil defence and armed forces. Next will follow the population above 50 years of age and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities.

Dr Jasjeet said that there were nearly 6,000 HCWs and frontline workers in Panchkula who will be vaccinated first.

