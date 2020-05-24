e-paper
Home / Cities / CPI(M) demands inquiry into 'corruption' in Himachal health department

CPI(M) demands inquiry into ‘corruption’ in Himachal health department

CPI(M) has also demanded the state government to publicise expenditures incurred on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic.

May 24, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed concern over corruption going on in the state’s health department and has demanded an impartial inquiry by a judge of the high court and stern actions against those found guilty.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that more than 20 days have passed since the sanitiser scam in the secretariat was exposed but till now no concrete legal proceedings have been initiated.

“The manner by which the state government is taking this investigation forward after the arrest of director health services after finding strong evidence in his house in a raid also raises questions on the intentions of the government as it is clear that more people are involved in this scam. Despite strong evidence, no action has been taken nor anybody linked to the scam has been arrested,” he said.

Chauhan said that this clearly shows the nexus of politicians, bureaucracy and contractors and it will be a betrayal of democracy if the state government does not conduct an impartial investigation of this matter.

