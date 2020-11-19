CPI(M) slams HP govt for failure to control Covid-19 spread

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:19 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed serious concern over the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections and number of deaths due to the virus in the state and slammed the state government for failing to make concrete efforts to deal with the situation.

“There has been a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state in the last few days even as only 4,200 tests are being done daily, which is not enough,” the CPI(M) said in a statement issued here.

More than 600 cases were being reported in Himachal every day and fatalities have also rapidly increased.

To date, more than 460 deaths have been reported in the state whereas, in May, the number of active cases had come down to just one, said CPI(M) leader and former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

He said that four districts of the state including Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, and Kinnaur were among the top ten districts in the country with the highest infection rate which was a matter of concern.

“CPI(M) demands government formulate comprehensive strategy and constitute a task force in order to prevent the rapidly growing infection, provide adequate resources and; increase the number of tests to at least 10,000 per day,” said Chauhan.

He said that new quarantine centres should open up and those which have been closed shall be reopened immediately.

An adequate number of beds should be increased in dedicated Covid hospitals and appropriate steps should be taken to overcome the shortage of doctors, nurses, lab technicians as well as make available an adequate number of ventilators and other equipment.

In view of the rapidly increasing number of infected patients in Shimla, the new OPD blocks of Indus Hospital and IGMC should be made Covid Hospital to treat the infected patients, he said.

To prevent community spread in the state, the government should conduct a door-to-door survey and isolate the infected people and work on war footing to break the infection chain, Chauhan suggested.

He alleged that there is no ceiling on gathering in social, religious and other events and the government is running away from its responsibility that has led to the spike in infections.

He alleged that the chief minister officers and other people associated with the ruling party in the government were gathering crowds in political rallies and flouting the norms.