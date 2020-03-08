Creativity and talent flow at Thane fest

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 01:04 IST

Women from across Thane got together to celebrate the eve of Women’s Day on Saturday.

From taking part in get-togethers and weekend festivals to raising voice against sexual harassment, women in Thane made the most of the weekend.

Women’s Festival at Shivaji Maidan also known as Tee Mahotsav saw various competitions, stalls and entertainment activities. From yoga and self-defence to women putting up stalls displaying their handicraft for sale. The fest had several fun activities exclusively for women at the three-day festival that began on Friday.

“We learnt a lot at the self-defence session, later we did shopping from the stalls and ended the day with snacks from the festival,” said Sushila More, resident of Khopat.

A range of competitions like photography, painting, writing and a few more were conducted at Balasaheb Thackeray Smarak Kalasankul at Teen Haath Naka.

This two-day competition exclusively for women started on Saturday evening.

“ There are many women who are busy juggling their personal and professional life and have forgotten to give time to their lost talent,” said Shripad Bhalerao, co-ordinator for the competitions which is free for all. Moreover, a book, Aboliche Bol by Parisha Sarnaik, comprising the stories on the life of women auto drivers featuring 40 such drivers was inaugurated on Saturday.

Thane Police conducted a special workshop on gender sensitisation on Saturday.