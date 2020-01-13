Crime incidents down by half after GRP forms women squads  

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:29 IST

Pune: According to senior officials of Government Railway Police (GRP), the railway force has recorded a decline in crime incidents since it formed all-women squads two months ago.

GRP constituted the squads to improve vigilance on trains and at railway stations.

Deepak Sakore, superintendent of police, GRP (Pune), said, “After the formation of the special squads, headed and comprising women police officers and constables, the crime rate has reduced. About 40 thefts and 10 robbery incidents in and around Pune and Shivajinagar railway stations are recorded in a month. And the figure has reduced by 50 per cent since the setting up of women squads. The squad covering the women compartments of long-distance and local trains has also seen less number of eve teasing incidents.”

According to the senior official, GRP Pune has two women squads. Each squad is led by woman assistant inspector and consists of six to seven women constables. They cover platforms and patrol long distance trains, especially between Pune – Daund and Pune – Lonavla sections. Similar women squads have been prepared at GRP Ahmednagar unit and at Solapur unit.

“The basic task of the women squad is to prevent crime and give a sense of security to women passengers. One squad patrols the station and running trains in the day time, while another executes the same duties in night shift,” Sakore said.

Ticketless travel

Pune railway division has registered 2,76,800 cases of ticketless travel from April to December 2019 and fined 1.28 lakh passengers. The fine collected during the period is Rs 14.39 crore.