Criminal escapes after ‘finalising deal’ with Dial 100 cops in Saharanpur

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:34 IST

Three cops were suspended for allegedly for allowing a criminal go scot-free after negotiating a cash deal of Rs 25,000 with him in Saharanpur district on Monday. A departmental inquiry was also ordered against the trio, said a police official.

The three cops, including a sub-inspector, a constable and a homeguard manning a Dial 100 PVR, let off the criminal, Sahil of Kutubsher area in the district, after taking cash and his pistol into possession.

Superintendent of police (city), Saharanpur, Vineet Bhatnagar said, “Homeguard Padam Singh has been sent to jail and the two other cops deputed in the PRV have been placed under suspension.”

The SP said senior officials of the Home Guards department had also been briefed about the incident so that departmental action could be initiated against the errant homeguard.

According to Bhatnagar, five days ago the cops attached with PRV 0965 had gone to resolve a case dispute in Gandhi Nagar locality of the city where they nabbed a criminal, Sahil, a resident of Kutubsher police station area while his aide managed to escape.

“The PRV cops allegedly demanded money from Sahil to allow him to go, and the deal was finalised for Rs 25,000 cash along with the pistol of the criminal,” the officer said.

On Monday, Kutobsher police again arrested Sahil and brought him to the police station. During interrogation he narrated the entire incident of his escape to the police officials.

The homeguard was immediately arrested who confessed to his crime. Later, the police recovered the pistol from his possession. “Homeguard Padam Singh has been booked under the arms act,” the SP added.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:34 IST