e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cured Sirsa woman gets a round of applause upon discharge

Cured Sirsa woman gets a round of applause upon discharge

The woman, who lives in Rori village close to Punjab border, cooks at a mosque where she had come in contact with some Tablighi Jamaat attendees and was admitted to the isolation ward at the civil hospital last Monday

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:10 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

After getting cured of Covid-19, 33-year-old woman was discharged amid a round of applause from the doctors and chief medical officer (CMO) at the civil hospital here on Friday.

The woman, who lives in Rori village close to Punjab border, cooks at a mosque where she had come in contact with some Tablighi Jamaat attendees and was admitted to the isolation ward at the civil hospital last Monday.

With her recovery, all four Covid-19 cases in the district have been cured. On April 14, two children had been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the infection. They were also given a cheerful farewell.

CMO Dr Surender Nain said, “It’s an achievement for the health department and local administration that all four patients battling with Covid-19 have been cured and sent home. These patients have also been told to stay in home quarantine and improve their health.”

He added that the Rori woman came out of the isolation ward with her three-month-old child and the entire staff bade them a cheerful farewell.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities