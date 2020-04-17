Cured Sirsa woman gets a round of applause upon discharge

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:10 IST

After getting cured of Covid-19, 33-year-old woman was discharged amid a round of applause from the doctors and chief medical officer (CMO) at the civil hospital here on Friday.

The woman, who lives in Rori village close to Punjab border, cooks at a mosque where she had come in contact with some Tablighi Jamaat attendees and was admitted to the isolation ward at the civil hospital last Monday.

With her recovery, all four Covid-19 cases in the district have been cured. On April 14, two children had been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the infection. They were also given a cheerful farewell.

CMO Dr Surender Nain said, “It’s an achievement for the health department and local administration that all four patients battling with Covid-19 have been cured and sent home. These patients have also been told to stay in home quarantine and improve their health.”

He added that the Rori woman came out of the isolation ward with her three-month-old child and the entire staff bade them a cheerful farewell.