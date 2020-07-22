Cycle trade booms in Ludhiana as demand burgeons post-lockdown

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:58 IST

With a sharp rise in demand post-lockdown, cycle sales in the city have been booming for the past two months. So much so that the manufacturers here will have produced nearly 10 lakh bicycles by the end of July.

Ludhiana, which accounts for nearly 90% production of cycles in the country, has witnessed a 100% growth in figures, which is double compared to the same period last year. Leading cycle brands here are having a waiting time of 10 to 15 days orders are being placed in huge numbers.

Revealing the figures, All India Cycle Manufacturers Association general secretary K B Thakur said the production of bicycles in the country rose from zero in April to 4.5 lakh in May and then to 8.5 lakh in June. “By the end of July, the figure will cross 11 lakh,” he said, adding that there has been a slight delay in supply, but the cycle industry was doing its best to meet the burgeoning demand.

With gyms being shut due to the pandemic, people from all sections are opting cycling to stay fit, causing a surge in orders.

“Premium category sales have seen a spurt as more people are taking up cycling in the absence of gym and group workouts. Growing environmental consciousness and an experience of clean air during the lockdown has also caused a behavioural change in people,” said Hero Cycles chairman Pankaj Munjal.

Sales have gone up in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal as migrant workers returned to their hometowns post the lockdown.

Avon Cycles CMD Omkar Singh Pahwa said sales of children’s cycles have also recorded a huge increase as the demand went up by 35 percent.

Explaining the supply delay, traders said that even as production units were shut for over a month during the lockdown, orders were piling up and as soon as the markets opened, there was a huge rise in demand.

LABOUR SHORTAGE AN ISSUE

While the demand is at peak, cycle manufacturers have been facing an acute shortage of labour.

KK Seth of Neelam Cycles said, “Even if we call back labour, they will have to go through compulsory 14-day quarantine. We are adhering to social distancing and other Covid-related guidelines issued by the government, but it has impacted production, resulting in delays in meeting supply deadlines.”