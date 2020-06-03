Cyclone Nisarga: No planned power shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:17 IST

With Cyclone Nisarga likely to have an impact over power supply and distribution across the west coast, the Maharashtra transmission authority Mahatransco has created a contingency plan for all stakeholders for June 3 and 4. On Tuesday night, the Union ministry of power also released a press statement, in which it said that it will closely monitor the power status in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra on an hourly basis.

There will be no planned shut-down of power supply in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and North Maharashtra on the two days, the plan, accessed by HT, stated. All the substation, operation and maintenance personnel and engineers have been asked to remain alert at power stations, to analyse the cause of tripping and take quick action, in case of any glitches pertaining to power supply.

It has also asked an adequate number of experienced staffers to be deployed at the control centres for “crisis management.” “A system restoration procedure will also be readily available for the teams to take quick action,” an official from the transmission arm said.

Officials said that power failure can occur owing to the collapse of overhead wires, tree-collapse or inundation resulting in damage to underground wires. “In some cases, supply might have to be temporarily shut if there is massive flooding in some areas to avoid any mishaps,” an official from the distribution arm of the state power said.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, which supplies power to the Island city, will also deploy its engineers on stand-by so that immediate action is taken in case of a power failure, especially at Covid-19 hospitals or care centres.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), which supplies to a major part of the city, said that all necessary precautions have been taken from their end.

“To ensure the continuity of power supply and mitigate any disruptions owing to the cyclone, AEML has taken all necessary precautions, and our specialised quick response teams are on standby. During these testing times, we request our consumers to stay indoors. In case of any issues with the power supply, consumers can call our helpline 19122, and our teams will attend to their concerns at the earliest,” an AEML spokesperson said.

Precautions have been taken at infrastructure sites, too. An official said that measures such as locking gantry cranes at casting yards, removal of loose materials from concourse/platform levels at Metro sites, lowering piling rigs and keeping them in a horizontal position, and protecting electrical boards, were underway on Tuesday to avoid any mishap. “The electrical boards will also be switched-off during cyclone hours,” an official said.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is building a 33.5 km underground metro in Mumbai, has also adopted several measures at its sites. A spokesperson said that piling rigs and boom of cranes have been lowered, gantry cranes locked, de-watering pumps readied and flash-lights will be on for the next 24 hours.