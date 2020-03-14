Daily wage earners, public transport operators say they are aware of dangers but can’t stay away

cities

New Delhi: While watching the news on his mobile phone giving the latest updates on coronavirus, Rahul Singh, a 34-year-old conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), is asked to maintain “at least one metre distance from people” and to “frequently wash hands” to prevent the virus.

As he tears off the 209th ticket of the day, he laughs and tells the traveller, “How can all this be done?”

Calling the new coronavirus a “disease of the rich”, Singh says that it is impossible for him to wear a mask or sanitise his hands after every transaction. He says that he interacts with nearly 1,000 people every day. Even though the public buses are now frequently disinfected, conductors and drivers are not equipped to handle such large crowds while taking care that they do not contract or pass on infection.

“We have not been given masks or gloves. But even if it was, it is not possible to attend to the crowd so geared up,” Singh said.

Sunil Omkar Rai, a passenger on the 794 route, said he cannot afford to stay home even while the government is advising people to stay away from crowded places. “I am a contract staff in a private company. I get paid on the number of days I work and I cannot afford any other mode,” Rai said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had started awareness classes for its employees, especially those who have to interact with passengers daily. Detailed lists of dos and don’ts, in Hindi and English, to prevent the spread of the virus have been circulated among the staff. Regular cleaning drives are also on at stations and at depots, DMRC officials said.

“The counters and the security checkpoints are disinfected regularly but when you hear so much about the coronavirus in the news and the extent of damage it can cause, you tend to get scared,” said a station staff at the RK Ashram Marg Metro station, who asked not be named.

Meanwhile, the business of cab services especially the kaali-peeli taxis, has taken a major hit with fewer tourists coming to the city. The drivers of online cab aggregator services such as Ola and Uber have also noted a reduction in the bookings from customers.

“When I spoke to other drivers they told me that private companies have allowed people to work from home and many are not going to work regularly. I don’t know. What if the bookings get affected more? I am certainly worried about that,” said Buddhan Singh, who drives an Ola/Uber cab.

When asked if he is worried about his own safety as he ferries hundreds of unknown passengers in the closed space of his car, he says, “If we think about all this how will be earn?”

A statement issued by Ola in the wake of the outbreak read, “Our walk-in centres across cities have been equipped with a steady supply of health advisory material, sanitizers and masks which can be picked up and used by the driver-partners to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness for themselves and their vehicles. This will help create a safer and cleaner ride experience for our customers as well.”