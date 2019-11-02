Dams full, but water cuts continue

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:35 IST

PUNE The water woes of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents may not be over for now even as Pavana dam has reached 100 per cent of its capacity. Water cuts are still in place in the city.

Makarand Nikam, joint city engineer, water supply department, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said, “The civic body has declared water cuts area wise once in a week. Every day the river supplies 400 millions of litres per day (MLD) water to the city.”

AM Gadwal, section officer, Pavana dam, said, “Pavana dam is full to its capacity. Rains stopped in August in 2018, but post-monsoon rainfall continued till October this year.”

According to a PCMC water department official, last year during the same period, the water stock at Pavana dam was at 88.50 per cent..

The residents of twin town, Talegaon, Dehu road and villages located along the banks of Pavana river are dependent on the dam for drinking water supply for the entire year.

Meanwhile, Nana Kate, an opposition leader in PCMC, has written to the civic administration to withdraw the existing water cut as there is enough water in the dam.

Kate said, “The civic authority has announced a one-day water cut once in a week for the entire city, but water is supplied at very low pressure the next day as well and residents are inconvenienced.”

Kate alleged that PCMC has continued the water cut to benefit the tanker lobby.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:35 IST