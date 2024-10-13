Dancer allegedly held hostage, raped for three days in Agra; couple arrested

A 26-year-old dancer from Ghaziabad was allegedly held hostage and raped for three days in a flat in Agra, police said on Sunday. The accused, Vinay Gupta, an event manager, and his wife have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused was identified as Vinay Gupta, an event manager by profession, police said.

The survivor told police that Gupta contacted her for a dance event in Agra on October 8. Upon reaching his residence in Rajkamal Apartments, near the Tajganj Police Station, she was offered tea by Gupta’s wife, Meera, which reportedly caused her to lose consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she found herself tied up in a room, according to the survivor's statement.

Over the course of three days, she was allegedly raped by Gupta, who threatened to force her into prostitution. According to police, Gupta attempted to lure her into sex work, promising wealth in return.

"There will be a great influx of customers here and you will soon become a millionaire," Gupta allegedly told her, according to ETV Bharat report.

On Friday, the woman managed to escape and reached the Tajganj Police Station, where she filed a complaint. Following her report, police raided the couple’s flat and arrested both Gupta and his wife. Neighbours had also complained about the couple's involvement in "immoral activities," officials said.

"The victim somehow managed to flee from Gupta's house and reached the Tajganj Police Station where she filed a complaint on Friday," Syed Areeb Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Suraksha and Traffic), Agra told PTI.

Ahmad said an FIR has been registered and that further investigation into the case is underway. Ahmad added that Gupta was allegedly involved in a larger racket forcing young women into prostitution.

With PTI inputs