Daniel Landge is AIMIM candidate from Vadgaonsheri, Pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:29 IST

PUNE The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Tuesday, released its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, days after the party called off its alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The party announced the names of three candidates in its first list: from Vadgaonsheri in Pune, Daniel Ramesh Landge will contest the polls while from Malegaon central, Mufti Mohd Ismail Abdul Khalik will be party nominee. In Nanded North, AIMIM has fielded Mohd Feroz Khan (Lala), said party MP and its Maharashtra unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel.

Earlier in the day AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi backed Jaleel on snapping ties with VBA. The two outfits fought Lok Sabha elections together with Jaleel emerging the winner from Aurangabad. The AIMIM, however, snapped ties with VBA as it was miffed over the delay in seat sharing talks and the eight seats offered by Prakash Ambedkar.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 20:29 IST