cities

Daughter-in-law, granddaughter of former Chhattisgarh minister killed; 2 held

  • SP Raipur, Ajay Yadav, said two suspects, who are relatives of the family, have been detained in connection to the murder.
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:17 PM IST

The daughter-in-law and a granddaughter of a former Chhattisgarh minister were killed by some relatives at their residence in Raipur. According to the police, the duo was reportedly killed over a property dispute.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raipur, Ajay Yadav, said two suspects, who are relatives of the family, have been detained in connection to the murder and an investigation is going on.

“The main suspect is still at large and we have launched a hunt for him. On Sunday, we took two suspects in custody and an interrogation is going on,” Yadav said, adding that the motive behind the murder was some property dispute.

On Saturday night, the bodies of Neha Dhritlahre (30) and her daughter Ananya (9) were found stuffed in a bed-box in a room at their Shankar Nagar residence.

Neha was the wife of Tarun Dhritlahre, the son of late DP Dhritlahre who was a minister in Ajit Jogi-led Congress government (2000-2003).

“Tarun’s brothers-in-law are involved in the murder. The dispute was over a piece of land which belonged to Tarun’s aunt. She had given the land to him but Tarun’s sisters and their husbands were also expecting a share in it. A few days ago, the brothers-in-law, along with another person, planned the murder to eliminate Neha who was opposed to the sharing of land,” said Yadav.

The police claimed that Tarun was not in Raipur when the incident took place.

“On Saturday night when Neha’s brother reached the house and found that her sister was not opening the door, he called the other relatives and broke the main door of the house. Subsequently, when they found the bodies, Tarun called the police,” said a police officer.

The police said that the woman and her daughter were strangled to death.

