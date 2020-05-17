e-paper
Home / Cities / Day 3: 15 buses ferry 500 migrants from Kalka, Pinjore to Uttar Pradesh

Day 3: 15 buses ferry 500 migrants from Kalka, Pinjore to Uttar Pradesh

On Sunday, the special buses left at around 11am. Police personnel were also deployed to oversee the process.

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Kalka sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sandhu said that eight buses from Kalka bus stand and seven buses from Madanwala village in Pinjore ferrying around 500 migrants have left.
Kalka sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sandhu said that eight buses from Kalka bus stand and seven buses from Madanwala village in Pinjore ferrying around 500 migrants have left.(HT FILE)
         

Around 500 migrants left for their native villages in Uttar Pradesh from Kalka and Pinjore in 15 special buses arranged by the district administration on the third day on Sunday.

In the last two days, around 1,000 migrants have left the district in these special buses. Kalka sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sandhu said that eight buses from Kalka bus stand and seven buses from Madanwala village in Pinjore ferrying around 500 migrants have left.

Sandhu said the migrants who had got their registration done with the administration were allowed to travel in the special buses. “On Saturday, 18 buses and on Friday 15 buses from Kalka and Pinjore were sent with migrants to Saharanpur in UP. The passengers were provided with food, masks, sanitisers and other items,” said the SDM.

On Sunday, the special buses left at around 11am. Police personnel were also deployed to oversee the process.

Shambhu Giri, a native of Khushinagar in UP, said that he had been working as a daily wager since the last 20 years. “During the lockdown, I was able to live with the facilities provided by the government, otherwise this time would have been very painful,” he said.

Kanhaiya Lal, Yogesh, Anjali Devi, Ishwarjeet and Swagna Devi were working in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi factory for the last 22 years, but due to the lockdown, they lost their employment. “We were provided accommodation in shelter homes with food and ration facilities by the administration. We pray that everything goes back to normal and we can work again,” said Kanhaiya Lal.

