Day after Chandigarh woman’s body found, raids being conducted in Punjab to arrest her husband

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:14 IST

A day after the decomposing body of a government school teacher’s body was found at her house in the heart of the city by the police and her 13-year-old son, there is no trace of her husband, who is the prime suspect, and their younger son.

The elder son of Mandeep Singh, 42, and victim Jyoti Rani, 40, is with his paternal grandfather, Surmukh Singh, who came down from Fatehgarh Sahib after the murder was reported.

“My nine-year-old brother was sleeping on the back seat of the car when I last saw him,” he told the police and has been enquiring about his sibling time and again.

The teenager, who was pushed into the Neelon Canal near Ludhiana by his father but survived, is worried about his missing brother.

WELL-BEING OF CHILD PRIORITY: POLICE

“The well-being of the nine-year-old is our priority. Police teams are raiding different places in Punjab and Chandigarh to trace Mandeep Singh and his younger son,” said Ram Rattan, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) have been registered against Mandeep after the decomposed body of his wife was found wrapped in a blanket on a blood-stained bed at their government accommodation. The body was found on Wednesday when a police team from Ludhiana came knocking at their house to drop their elder son.

PUSHED INTO CANAL, LEFT FOR DEAD

Mandeep is a teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 47, while Jyoti taught social science at the government school in Karsan, Ram Darbar.

Their elder son, a Class 8 student, told the police that he was pushed into Neelon Canal by his father while they were on their way back after paying obeisance at a gurdwara.

He said that on September 13, Mandeep asked the two boys not to go to their mother’s room on the first floor as she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation.

The next day, he took them in a car to Ludhiana. After paying obeisance at a gurdwara, Mandeep gave them a medicine, claiming it would protect them from coronavirus infection, but it made them vomit.

That night, he stopped the car near Neelon Canal, claiming it had developed a snag. While the younger son was seated at the rear, the father took the 13-year-old towards the canal and before he could figure out anything, he was pushed into it.

“I shouted for help but there was no one around. After flowing along the stream for some distance, I managed to catch hold of a tree branch,” he told the police.

Constable Manpreet Singh of Ludhiana police informed his Chandigarh counterparts that a child was rescued the next day by people at Gurdwara Katana Sahib.