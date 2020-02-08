e-paper
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague's body found in car in Sonepat

Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat

Police suspect Deepanshu Rathee committed suicide after killing Preeti Ahlawat; both were 2018 batchmates and friends but differed over their wedding plans

chandigarh Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
A file photo of Delhi Police sub inspectors Preeti Ahlawat and Deepanshu Rathee. The morning after Preeti was shot dead, police found Deepanshu’s body with a gunshot wound in the head in a car in neighbouring Sonepat district.
A file photo of Delhi Police sub inspectors Preeti Ahlawat and Deepanshu Rathee. The morning after Preeti was shot dead, police found Deepanshu's body with a gunshot wound in the head in a car in neighbouring Sonepat district.
         

A day after Delhi Police sub-inspector, Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was shot dead when she was returning home from duty in the Rohini area of the national capital, her colleague, Deepanshu Rathee, 26, was found dead in his car on national highway number 1 near Barhi industrial area in Sonepat district on Saturday morning.

A police official in Sonepat said that the police received a call that a man had killed himself in a car. “On reaching there, Deepanshu, a sub-inspector with Delhi Police, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head. His service revolver was also recovered from the car,” he said.

Police sources said Deepanshu is suspected to have shot himself after killing Preeti, who belonged to Rohtak.

Deepanshu was a resident of Lakhan Majra village in Rohtak district before he shifted to Sonepat two years ago.

Both Deepanshu and Preeti were recruited as sub-inspectors in Delhi Police in 2018.

Deepanshu’s father Dayanand Rathee had retired from Haryana Police and Preeti’s father had served as an inspector in the Railway Protection Force.

“Sub inspector Deepanshu Rathee had not gone for duty on Friday night. We have information that both of them were good friends but there were differences regarding their wedding plans for the past few months. Deepanshu and his father had visited Preeti’s home in Rohtak about two months ago with the marriage proposal. Preeti’s father Rajbir Ahlawat had told them that he can’t accept the proposal without his daughter’s consent. We are in touch with Delhi Police to crack the case,” the police official said.

Preeti’s father refused to talk to the media.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

