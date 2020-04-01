e-paper
Home / Cities / Day after his death, seven members of 65-year-old Mohali man’s family test negative

Day after his death, seven members of 65-year-old Mohali man’s family test negative

Awaiting result of 20 samples of people who came in patient’s contact, says civil surgeon

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MOHALI: The test reports of seven family members of the 65-year-old Mohali man, who died due to Covid-19 on March 31, are negative.

The results of 20 more people who had come in direct contact with him are awaited.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “Though the reports of the family members have come out negative, we are awaiting the result of 20 more samples of people who were in direct or indirect contact with the patient.”

The six Covid-19 patients admitted in different hospitals of Mohali are responding to treatment and stable, he said.“We will be taking the second sample of the 27-year-old woman, who is admitted in the Mohali civil hospital, on Thursday and in case the report is negative, we will discharge her,” the civil surgeon said.

Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘A Talibani crime’: Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin event
‘By first available flight’: Centre orders deportation of foreign Jamaat workers
Of 2,361Nizamuddin evacuees, 617 hospitalised, rest quarantined: Sisodia
Govt cuts interest rate on PPF, NSC, KVP from Apr 1
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
