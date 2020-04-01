Day after his death, seven members of 65-year-old Mohali man’s family test negative

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:47 IST

MOHALI: The test reports of seven family members of the 65-year-old Mohali man, who died due to Covid-19 on March 31, are negative.

The results of 20 more people who had come in direct contact with him are awaited.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “Though the reports of the family members have come out negative, we are awaiting the result of 20 more samples of people who were in direct or indirect contact with the patient.”

The six Covid-19 patients admitted in different hospitals of Mohali are responding to treatment and stable, he said.“We will be taking the second sample of the 27-year-old woman, who is admitted in the Mohali civil hospital, on Thursday and in case the report is negative, we will discharge her,” the civil surgeon said.