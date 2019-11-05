e-paper
Day One sees 233 fines, usual excuses

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:14 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: From claims of being caught unawares to confusion over restrictions, Day One of the third edition of Delhi’s odd-even road rationing scheme proved a tough one for the enforcement agencies.

Nearly 2,000 traffic personnel were stationed across the national capital to enforce the odd-even scheme Monday. However, despite Delhi having experienced two phases of the scheme in 2016, people who were caught claimed to be unaware of the scheme.

“Many said they did not know that the odd-even plan began on Monday, while others said the information had slipped their minds. Anyone who was caught had the same excuses,” a senior Delhi traffic police officer said.

On Day One of the scheme, a total of 233 fines were by the Delhi traffic police. All fines were settled on-the-spot, except for those who did not agree to pay the fine amount. In such cases, the fine was referred to the court.

The Delhi government, in a statement Monday, said till 2pm, nearly 192 fines were issued to drivers of cars with registration numbers end in odd digits. Of these, 170 were issued by the traffic police, 15 by the Delhi government’s transport department and seven by the subdivisional magistrates of each area.

“The enforcement went smoothly. There was no report of major arguments taking place police and drivers from any part of the city,” joint commissioner of police (traffic), Narendra Singh Bundela, said.

Officials on the ground said most of those caught during the day threw excuses ranging from “personal emergencies” to having “forgotten” about the scheme. Some even made aggressive threats to escape the fine amount of ₹4,000.

Raman Singh, a traffic constable stationed near south Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium, said since the fine amount this time was ₹4,000, people did everything in their capacity to avoid paying up.

“I have been here since 7am, and every person that I have caught has gone from pleading to me to getting really angry with me. We had to spend at least five to 10 minutes with each violator,” Singh said.

Another traffic constable at east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar junction, who did not wish to be named, said many with registration numbers ending in ‘zero’ got into arguments with the personnel over whether their vehicle was counted among even days or odd days.

“A woman started having a long discussion with me on number plates ending with zero. Her car was allowed, but she still continued the argument. For a moment, even I got confused,” he said.

