Daylight robbery in rural bank on Agra’s outskirts

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:33 IST

AGRA In a daylight robbery, half a dozen armed assailants entered a rural bank on the outskirts of Agra on Wednesday and took away Rs 3 lakh after holding the branch manager at gunpoint, said police.

The robbery took place at the Aryavrat Rural Bank located on Agra- Jalesar road in Anwalkheda.

“The cash was taken away by the armed criminals who entered the bank after lunch hours. Evidences are being collected from the bank premises,” stated Vinod Kumar, in-charge of Barhan police station in Agra.

The bank robbery came as a challenge for the Agra police after Shamshabad town was rocked by a double murder on Tuesday.

Bank officials said the staff was busy in routine working after lunch time on Wednesday when about half a dozen armed assailants entered the premises. They took branch manager RB Maheshwari at gunpoint and took information about the cash in the bank.

When the manager refused to oblige, the assailants thrashed him and others and fled after collecting Rs 3 lakh besides taking away the CCTV camera and its apparatus, they said.

The criminals fled on motorcycles but left a bag containing Rs 16,000.