e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Daylight robbery in rural bank on Agra’s outskirts

Daylight robbery in rural bank on Agra’s outskirts

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA In a daylight robbery, half a dozen armed assailants entered a rural bank on the outskirts of Agra on Wednesday and took away Rs 3 lakh after holding the branch manager at gunpoint, said police.

The robbery took place at the Aryavrat Rural Bank located on Agra- Jalesar road in Anwalkheda.

“The cash was taken away by the armed criminals who entered the bank after lunch hours. Evidences are being collected from the bank premises,” stated Vinod Kumar, in-charge of Barhan police station in Agra.

The bank robbery came as a challenge for the Agra police after Shamshabad town was rocked by a double murder on Tuesday.

Bank officials said the staff was busy in routine working after lunch time on Wednesday when about half a dozen armed assailants entered the premises. They took branch manager RB Maheshwari at gunpoint and took information about the cash in the bank.

When the manager refused to oblige, the assailants thrashed him and others and fled after collecting Rs 3 lakh besides taking away the CCTV camera and its apparatus, they said.

The criminals fled on motorcycles but left a bag containing Rs 16,000.

top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
Rohit Sharma breaks Super Over jinx, a stat that will astonish fans
Rohit Sharma breaks Super Over jinx, a stat that will astonish fans
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities