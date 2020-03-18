Days before hanging, Dec 16 gang rape convicts seek stay

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:56 IST

New Delhi: A couple of days before they are to be executed, three of the four December 16 gang rape convicts moved a plea in a Delhi court on Wednesday, seeking a stay on the hanging on March 20. The court issued a notice to the Tihar jail authorities to seek their response to the petition.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana also sought to know about the last minute pleas filed by the counsel for the convicts to stop the hanging of the four convicts found guilty of gang raping a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

“Why do you approach the court only at last hour? Is there anything pending anywhere?,” the judge asked AP Singh, counsel for convicts, who had moved the plea on behalf of Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma.

Singh replied that a curative petition by Pawan Gupta claiming juvenility at the time of the incident is pending before the Supreme Court. In his plea, Singh stated that he has filed a second mercy petition for Gupta and Akshay before the President. He also said that a divorce petition by Thakur’s wife is pending in a court of Bihar.

Citing the bad air quality and the recent epidemic of coronavirus, the plea said the date of March 20 for hanging of the four convicts is “unsustainable” and hence the date should be postponed till further orders. He said another appeal by Gupta’s father against the star witness is pending adjudication before the Delhi High Court.

The public prosecutor, appearing for the Tihar jail, opposed the plea. However, the court issued notice and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday at 12pm.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on a plea by Mukesh Singh, through his counsel ML Sharma, challenging an order of the trial court rejecting the his claim that he was not present in the city when the gang rape took place.

On Tuesday, a city court had dismissed the plea by Singh where he had contended that the police had falsely implicated him and did not show the actual date of arrest. However, the court held that all these defences have already been rejected by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court while considering the appeals at various stages.

On Wednesday, Sharma told the court that his client was arrested from Karoli, Rajasthan on December 17, 2012 and not on December 18, 2012 as contended by the prosecution.

However, advocate Rahul Mehra, the standing counsel of the state, opposed the plea and said it is a desperate attempt to stall the execution and the plea is liable to be dismissed.

“What prevented them to tell about torture if he was facing it in jail. Mukesh could have written a letter to the competent authority about the torture,” he said.

Following arguments, Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved the order and is likely to pronounce it on Thursday.