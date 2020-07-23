e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DC marks probe into Jalandhar pvt hospital overcharging for covid-19 test

DC marks probe into Jalandhar pvt hospital overcharging for covid-19 test

Patel Hospital charged Rs 5,500 for the test from a local resident on July 21, even as the government-fixed maximum charges, including GST/taxes, are Rs 2,400.

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:20 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Assistant commissioner Randeep Singh Gill is conducting an inquiry into the complaint.
Assistant commissioner Randeep Singh Gill is conducting an inquiry into the complaint. (ANI)
         

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has marked an inquiry against Patel Hospital, Civil Lines, for charging Rs 5,500 for a covid-19 test from a person on July 21, even as the government-fixed maximum charges for the test, including GST/taxes, are Rs 2,400. The state government orders were issued on July 8.

The complainant, Rajeeb Makol, of GTB Nagar, filed a complaint on Wednesday. He needed the report as he needed to travel out of state. He claimed he got to know of the fixed charges, only after his friend was charged Rs 2,400 at another lab.

Patel Hospital spokesperson Dyal Singh said, “The Rs 5,500 charged from patient includes Rs 2,400 for the test and for isolation room charges. The hospital complies with all state government directions.”

The DC confirmed that assistant commissioner Randeep Singh Gill is conducting an inquiry and added people were welcome to file a complaint of violation of the order.

top news
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
‘If I meet him, he cannot say he didn’t know about crisis’: Gehlot on letter to PM Modi
‘If I meet him, he cannot say he didn’t know about crisis’: Gehlot on letter to PM Modi
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
China has created challenges across the world, UK watching LAC situation: British envoy
China has created challenges across the world, UK watching LAC situation: British envoy
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In