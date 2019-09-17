DDA to sell Games village flats to PSUs at a discount

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:19 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to sell 84 premium flats at the upscale Commonwealth Games Village to government organisations and public sector undertakings (PSUs) at a reduced price — giving 20% concession on the present rate of Rs 2.80 lakh per sq.m.

The land-owning agency has not been able to sell these flats for the past six years due to the high reserve price of ₹7.2 crore in the auction held in 2012. Hindustan Times had reported the matter on July 23, 2019.

A statement released by DDA said, “The revised rates for the flats is Rs 2,24,000 per sq.m for the year 2019-20. In addition to this reserved price, the conversion charge of Rs.1130 per square metre and cost of two-car parking of Rs 7 lakh per car is also chargeable.”

In 2015, the authority had put 152 premium flats — 3 BHK with 3,000 square feet plinth area — on auction and fixed the reserve price at ₹7 crore but it didn’t receive a single bid. Since then, DDA officials say, these flats have not been put on sale.

“We will now sell these flats to government organisation or PSUs,” said Tarun Kapoor, DDA vice-chairman.

The authority on Tuesday took several decisions to dispose of land under its jurisdiction and bring properties that are currently not paying lease rent.

DDA also decided to change the mode of allotment of land in socio-cultural and religious categories. It has been decided to auction the land to religious and social societies instead of direct allotment.

“To participate in the auction under the socio-cultural category, an organisation should be running a reputed socio-cultural institution and a religious society for the last five years,” a DDA official said.

Meanwhile, to push for development in Narela, DDA has decided to develop it as an education hub. It approved a proposal to change the land use of 36.6 hectares of land at the Narela district centre to allow it to be developed as an institutional hub.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 22:19 IST