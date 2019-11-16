DDA uploads maps of 20 unauthorised colonies

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:27 IST

New Delhi Expediting the process to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,728 unauthorised colonies, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday uploaded maps of 20 colonies on its website. DDA officials said the process to apply for ownership rights is likely to start from December-end.

Residents’ welfare associations of these colonies are expected to submit their suggestions/objections, with regard to the delineation of the boundary of their respective colonies, within 15 days.

The maps of unauthorised colonies in Holambi Kalan, Singhu Border Narela, Rohini, Bawana Village, Narela, Garoli, East Vinod Nagar, New Ashok Nagar, Khera Khurd village and Chilla Saroda village have been uploaded at present.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “We are ready with the maps of almost 500 unauthorised colonies, which will be uploaded in the next few days. We have also provided a contact number of our official for any clarification. We want RWAs to go through the maps. In a day or two, we will put up the link of the portal where they can submit their suggestions/objections. We are aiming to start the process to confer ownership rights from mid or end of December.”

A senior DDA official said, “These maps are based on the cut-off year of 2015, which was notified by the Central government. We have used satellite images provided by the Survey of India to mark the boundaries. We will soon have a portal where they can submit the suggestions/objections. We have also provided a contact number of our officials for any clarification.”

The official added, “The work is going on at a war footing. We are aiming to upload maps of 300-odd colonies by the end of this month.”

The DDA will also set up another portal by next month for residents to apply for ownership rights. Once the boundaries are fixed, the DDA will open a web portal to start the process.

On the web portal, which will be managed by the DDA, a property owner can apply for ownership rights and make partial payment based on self-calculation of the amount to be paid.

Explaining the process, a senior DDA official said, “After we receive the application, a team of officials will conduct the site inspection to verify the particulars. The amount payable will be finalised after the inspection. After the payment, the DDA will execute a conveyance deed. Based on the conveyance deed, the property owner can get the property registered with the Delhi government.”