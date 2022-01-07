DDMA says shops in markets and malls flouting its 'odd-even' directive

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday objected to what it described as shops in market complexes, malls and weekly markets flouting its directions with respect to their working hours and days on which they are allowed to function. The body directed officials to ensure compliance with its order within 24 hours.

In a circular, as shared by news agency ANI, the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal-headed DDMA referred to its order from December 28 last year, in which it announced certain conditions for business establishments dealing with non-essential goods, owing to a surge in the city’s Covid-19 cases. “Shops in markets, market complexes and malls are allowed between 10am to 8pm on odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on the shop number,” the December 28 order read.

Govt of NCT of Delhi: Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non essential goods, shall be allowed to open on odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed pic.twitter.com/csZkPWGo0u — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The agency had also allowed one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50 per cent of the allowed vendors in normal times) per day per zone in all three municipal corporation of the national capital.

These guidelines, the DDMA said today, are being violated. “Therefore, all district magistrates, municipal corporations shall carry out the exercise of numbering all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours, and shall ensure that shops and establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system. Also, only one weekly market should be allowed to function per day per zone up to 50 per cent of vendors allowed in normal times,” it said.

Friday’s instructions come at a time when daily Covid-19 infections have grown exponentially in Delhi, primarily due to the Omicron variant, prompting authorities to impose restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. A 11pm-5am night curfew is already in effect here. A weekend curfew will come into effect from tonight, and be in place till early hours of Monday next week.

According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the capital city may today see 17,000 fresh infections, up from more than 15,000 on January 6.