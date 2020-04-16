Dean of city’s Covid-19 treatment hub, Sassoon hospital, transferred by state government

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:36 IST

PUNE Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sassoon General hospital, one of two major centres for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Pune, was transferred on Thursday, officials from the health department said.

As per the state government’s orders, Dr Murlidhar Tambe, deputy dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, has been given interim charge.

“Yes, it is true that I have been asked to report back to my original posting. I will go back as joint director, directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) tomorrow (Friday). Since September last year, when I took charge as dean at Sassoon, I have always worked hard to ensure that hospital remains ahead in offering treatment to needy patients. During these difficult times as well, I have offered my best,” Dr Chandanwale said.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, confirming the transfer, said, “Dr Chandanwale was holding the position of joint director and in view of the prevailing conditions, he has been asked to report to that position.”

Sassoon is testing swab samples from Satara, Ahmednagar and Nashik, in addition to Pune.

To minimise the mortality rate in Pune, the state government has constituted a task force under Professor (medicine) Dileep Kadam.

On Thursday, four deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Pune city, all from Sassoon General Hospital.

The first Covid-19 patient admitted at Sassoon General hospital, a 42-year-old male, was discharged from the hospital. He was admitted on March 31 and is from Parvati. His second test came back negative on Thursday.

Amongst the deceased, was of a 65-year-old female who had type 1 respiratory failure due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, due to Covid-19. She was admitted on April 3.

The second causalty is a 54-year-old male admitted on April 13, and had myocarditis with acute kidney injury, also with acute respiratory failure.

Similarly, the third patient to die is a 55-year-old female, admitted on April 14, with acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to Covid-19.

The fourth deceased patient is a 47-year-old female admitted on April 9, who died due to myocarditis and respiratory failure.

With inputs from Dheeraj Bengrut