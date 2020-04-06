e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Death in times of lockdown: Ashes of dead piling up at Haryana cremation grounds

Death in times of lockdown: Ashes of dead piling up at Haryana cremation grounds

The district administrations have asked the families to keep the ashes with them till the normalcy returns, while banning the gathering of more than 20 people at a funeral.

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:20 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

With the Haryana borders sealed in order to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread, bereaved families are finding it difficult to immerse the ashes of their loved ones in the Ganges.

The district administrations have asked the families to keep the ashes with them till the normalcy returns, while banning the gathering of more than 20 people at a funeral.

Many, however, have started immersing the ashes of the cremated in Yamuna and Saraswati rivers that flow through the state.

“We had to immerse the ashes of my father in the Yamuna as we could not cross the border to reach Haridwar,” said Vinod Kumar, a resident of Nandi Khalsa village in Karnal.

Similarly, Harish Dhawan of Yamunanagar’s Antawa said, “When we reached the Uttarakhand border, police stopped us and we had to perform the last rites of my father-in-law at Sukartal Tirth on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.”

Even the ashes of more than 1,200 unclaimed bodies, which were cremated by an NGO in Karnal, Jan Sewa Dal, have piled up at local cremation grounds.

“We go to Haridwar for immersion twice a year. This time, we had decided to immerse the ashes on April 12, one day before Baisakhi. However, we will wait till the lockdown is lifted,” said Raj Kumar Arora, a member of the organisation.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said, “Nobody is allowed to cross the border. In fact, the ghats at Haridwar are also shut. People could keep the ashes with them and could immerse them later.”

On asking if any movement pass is being issued for the purpose, the DC said, “We have no problem in issuing passes for movement within the state. But, crossing the border is prohibited. It’s better for the families to wait.”

top news
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities