Death of cattle in Mohali pound: NGO gets show-cause notice

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:50 IST

In wake of the death of more than 50 bovines at the Lalru cattle pound in the last few days, reportedly due to improper hygiene and inadequate care, the district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dhayan Foundation, which manages the cattle pound.

During preliminary inquiry conducted by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM)-cum-district revenue officer, major (retired) Gurjinder Singh Benipal, he had pointed out that one of the causes of deaths was improper hygiene and Dhayan Foundation had failed to clear cow dung droppings from the floor.

The SDM’s report sated that there were no proper sheds constructed and the animals were not being given adequate fodder and treatment.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the preliminary report had pointed to irregularities in the management of the cattle pound spread over 32 acres of land.

“Considering the negligence on part of the NGO entrusted with the management of the cattle pound, a show-cause notice has been issued.”

The members of the foundation were asked to submit a report within four days.

3-MEMBER TEAM CONDUCT POST-MORTEM

Dayalan said more than 50 stray cattle have died in the pound, of which, post-mortem of 22 animals were conducted by a three-member team led by senior veterinary doctor, Vimal Sharma. “The post-mortem report shows the cause of death was starvation, anaemia and stress”, the report has mentioned.

Dayalan directed the Lalru MC executive officer to expedite the construction of sheds for which money was transferred by the district administration almost three months back.

He directed the veterinary team to provide immediate relief and treatment to the sick cattle, which have been moved to a separate shed. A doctor will be available round the clock for the care of the sick cows.

On Friday the Mohali MC had approved ₹1 crore to upgrade the cow shed where impounded stray cattle will be shifted to check the stray cattle menace.

NGO RUBBISHES ALLEGATIONS

The Ludhiana based non-governmental organisation, Dhayan Foundation, which has been tasked to take care of the gaushala in Lalru on Friday said the Mohali administration was levelling baseless allegations against them.

The volunteers of the NGO were addressing a press conference held at a private hotel in Mohali on Friday.

“All allegations raised by the administration are false and fabricated,” said Ajit Lakra, a volunteer.

Lakra said they have informed the district administration last year about the lack of infrastructure to accommodate the cows.

“We wrote to them multiple times asking for the construction of sheds so that all cattle could be accommodated but to date, we haven’t received any response from the Mohali administration,” he added.