Death of undertrial in Ludhiana: Family cremates body after police chief transfers SHO

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:08 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Seven days after death of an undertrial prisoner, Deepak Shukla, 26, the kin cremated the body on Thursday after commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal transferred sub-inspector Richa Rani, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 5 police station. and suspended assistant sub-inspector Charanjit Singh.

The police chief has also ordered departmental inquiry against the SHO.

ASI Jaskaran Singh, in-charge, Kochar market police post, and constable Mandeep Singh were already suspended in the case. The family had refused to cremate the body until action was taken against the SHO.

On Thursday, the kin of victim huddled at Chandigarh Road for protest that continued till the police chief took action against the SHO and ASI. The family received body from the civil hospital and performed last rites at the cremation ground in Chandigarh road.

Rajesh Kumar, uncle of Deepak Shukla, said though they had cremated the body, but they will continue struggle for justice to Deepak Shukla.

Shukla was arrested on charges of lifting vehicle on February 22 and produced before a local court.

The court had sent him to two-day police remand. On February 24, he was again produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. But the police took him back to the police post and sent him to the jail only on February 25. He died two days later.

