Decomposed body found floating in pond

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:36 IST

Gurugram The decomposed body of a man, suspected to be in his late 20s, was found floating in a pond near a temple in Inchhapuri village of Pataudi on Wednesday morning. Police said the preliminary probe suggested that the man had drowned. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police said the body is yet to be identified, but the deceased had a name, Sunil Bharati, tattooed, in English, on the left side of his chest. His right arm also had the name ‘Sunil’ tattooed.

Hawa Singh, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Pataudi police station, said a temple priest noticed a body floating on the surface of the pond, which is located nearby, and informed the village sarpanch, who called the police.

“The body does not have any injury mark. It is partially decomposed. A probe suggests that the man had gone to the pond for a bath and might have drowned. The pond is about six-foot deep,” said Singh.

Police said the body has been kept in the mortuary and efforts are on to identify him.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 21:36 IST