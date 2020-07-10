Decomposed body of woman found near Panvel lake

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:01 IST

Panvel police recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified woman, said to be in her mid-thirties, near a lake close to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) highway on Monday afternoon. The police said the woman was strangled to death with a rope.

The incident came to light when a local took his cows to graze near the lake at Pargaon Dapoli village and saw the woman’s body, which was washed ashore. The man informed the sarpanch of the village about it, following which after the police was alerted.

The police have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and started investigations.

“Her face is badly decomposed and it is difficult to identify her. We are going through the recent complaints of missing persons in and around Raigad district to establish the woman’s identity and probing if the body was brought to the spot in a vehicle,” said an officer from Panvel police station.