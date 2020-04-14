e-paper
Home / Cities / Deep Nagar resident held for selling sweets during curfew

Deep Nagar resident held for selling sweets during curfew

When he was arrested, around ten people were present at his makeshift shop for buying the sweets

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A Deep Nagar resident was arrested on Monday for violating the curfew norms and selling ‘jalebis’ outside his house, police said on Tuesday.

When the accused, identified as Lalit Kumar Jindal, was arrested, there were around ten people present at his makeshift shop for buying the sweets, police said.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) has been registered against him at Division number 8 police station, inspector Jarnail Singh said. He was released on bail later.

On Monday, 40 curfew violators were arrested in the city in 20 separate cases. Among them 14 violators were arrested for roaming unnecessarily on streets, while other violators included vegetable vendors and shopkeepers, who were found selling things without permission

