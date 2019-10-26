Deepotsav: Grand finale today in Ayodhay

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:16 IST

HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Deputy speaker and assistant minister of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar will be chief guest at this year Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Bhatnagar, who is of Indian origin and assistant minister for Women, children and poverty alleviation of Fiji, reached the state capital on Friday evening and had a brief conversation with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Last year, first lady of South Korea Kim Jung –sook was the chief guest at the Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Along with Bhatnagar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel and several ministers in the state government will also be present.

Bhatnagar will light the first earthen lamp at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, where 5.51 lakh lamps will be lighted.

The Ayodhya administration aims to create a Gunnies World Record by lighting 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. Around four lakh lamps will be lighted at Ram Ki Paidi and rest in other parts of the city.

It may be pointed out that three-day Deepostav celebrations began in Ayodhya on Thursday (October 24). On the second day, several cultural events were organised at Guptar Ghat and Bhajan Sthal. Artists from Indonesia and Nepal performed Ram Lila.

Folk songs of Bihar and folk dance of Chhattisgarh were also major attractions on the second day.

The mega-event’s grand finale will be held on Saturday in which the Fijian deputy speaker, chief minister and governor will take part. Main events will take place at Ram Katha Park where artists donning the avatar of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita will arrive in a chopper. Thereafter, the guests will reach at Ram Ki Paidi where earthen diyas will light up the majestic ghat.

A team from the Gunnies Book of World record will also be present in Ayodhya on Deepotsav to record the event.

On Diwali day (Sunday), saints will light 1.5 lakh earthen diyas in Ramkot area- all temples and houses in periphery of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid campus.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had sought permission from divisional commissioner, Faizabad division, Manoj Mishra to light diyas at the disputed site and rest of the campus on Diwali. However, they were denied permission.

On the occasion, the CM will also dedicate projects to people of Ayodhya, whose foundation was laid last year. The CM is also expected to announce new projects for the temple town.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:16 IST