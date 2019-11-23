Defence minister inaugurates ‘pension adalat’

cities

LUCKNOW: The 172nd ‘defence pension adalat’ was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh at the stadium of the Army Medical Corps Centre and College here on Saturday.

The ‘adalat’ saw participation of pensioners from districts across the state.

Speaking at the event, Singh appreciated the good work done by the controller general of defence accounts (CGDA). He said finding solutions to complaints was a complex process and the defence accounts department was constantly working to provide timely pension.

Singh also welcomed the veterans during the ‘adalat’ and lauded their role in nation building. He said they were a source of inspiration for generations to come. Singh said Lucknow has been the birthplace of martyrs like Capt Manoj Pandey and Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid and that the country remains indebted to the role and sacrifices of its soldiers. This ‘adalat’ is a small step in that direction, he reiterated.

The event was organised by principal controller of defence accounts (pensions), Prayagraj in close coordination with Headquarters Central Command.

The two-day ‘adalat’ aims to redress pension related grievances of veterans of the armed forces and their next of kin residing in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the welcome address was given by Lt Gen I S Ghuman, GOC-in-C Central Command, wherein he stated that out of a total of 31 lakh veterans in the country, about 4 lakh were located in UP. He added that with the efforts of the defence minister this the ‘adalat’ was being organised in Lucknow after seven years.