DEFEXPO-2020Skill bodies develop qualification packs for aerospace, aviation jobs

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:52 IST

LUCKNOW: Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC), supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), have developed qualification packs for 72 jobs spread across five sub-sectors of aerospace and aviation industry through extensive engagement with the industry, said an NSDC official here on Thursday at the DefExpo-2020 pavilion.

The move is aimed to ensure adequate supply of skilled work-force to meet the demands of the industry and expand employment opportunities in the sector, considering the growth expected by the aerospace and aviation sector in the near future, the official who did not want to be named said.

The Indian aviation market is on a high growth path and is expected to become the third largest market in the world this year, and the largest by 2030, he said.

The jobs, cutting across the five sub-sectors, are: Aerospace design and development; aerospace manufacturing and assembly; airline operations; airport operations, cargo and ground handling and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), he said.

As per industry estimates, India currently ranks fourth in the civil aviation market, with around 116.7 million passengers – inbound and outbound. By 2035, the civil aviation sector will employ an estimated 0.8 to 1 million personnel directly and another 3 million indirectly across the segments of airport, airlines, cargo, MRO and ground handling.

DefExpo has provided a platform for stakeholders to meet and discuss industry issues, solutions and best practices.

At the seminar held at the DefExpo on Thursday, NSDC said it aims to host a productive dialogue on various skill-related issues, including reducing the skill gap in aerospace, aviation and defence sectors.

Deliberations were also held on rapid digitization in the aerospace and aviation sectors and availability of a competent work-force in the country to cater to the needs of the industry and its digital transformation, the official said.