Defunct streetlights repaired, Ludhiana MC to release ₹2.5crore to Tata company

The municipal corporation would depute patrolling parties for inspecting the working of the company

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The civic body has decided to release the pending payment of over ₹2.5 crore to the Tata company, citing improvement in its functioning and after it repaired defunct LED streetlights in the city.

The decision to release the payment was taken during an all-party meeting conducted by mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Tuesday. It was also decided that the municipal corporation (MC) would depute patrolling parties for inspecting the working of the company.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, leader of opposition and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors Sunita Rani and councillors Jai Prakash, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Bhalla, Gurdeep Singh Neetu, Rakesh Prashar among others participated in the meeting.

Sandhu said, “Councillors of different parties have admitted that there is an improvement in the working of the company, due to which we have decided to release the payment. Patrolling teams will be deputed to keep a check on the working of the company.”

The mayor had, in May, stopped the officials from releasing the payment citing complaints against defunct streetlights. A warning was issued to the company officials during the all-party meeting held in the first week of June.

