1 dead, 5 stranded in Chhitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand
The Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh have ordered a search and rescue operation for the trekkers and porters missing from the Kinnaur-Chhitkul trek.
Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal.
The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker.
The Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh have ordered a search and rescue operation for the trekkers and porters missing from the Kinnaur-Chhitkul trek.
However, it has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.
Two trekkers and three porters were reportedly injured and stuck somewhere near by Khimlaga pass in Uttarakhand.
"...3 trekkers and 6 porters were trekking from Uttarakhand to Chitkul, out of which 1 trekker and 3 porters have reached Chitkul and 2 trekkers and 3 porters are injured and stuck somewhere nearby Khimloga Pass," read an official notice by Abid Hussain Sadiq, District Magistrate, Kinnaur.
As per the information, one of the trekkers fell off after his grip slipped on the rope during the trek and died on the spot while the other trekker, Narottam Gyan (52) received an injury in his hand.
Of the six porters, Kalyan Singh, Pradeep, and Devendra reached the nearby dispensary at around 5 pm today.
Sadiq has, however, ordered a search and rescue operation for the missing trekkers and porters from 5 am Sunday.
-
‘Muslim-sounding’ names of Gorakhpur wards changed in draft delimitation order
A draft delimitation order issued by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has changed "Muslim-sounding names" of around a dozen wards, prompting a sharp reaction from leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Samajwadi Party leader and Ismailpur corporator Shahab Ansari charged that changing of names is an attempt at polarisation. Congress leader Talat Aziz termed the name-changing exercise as a waste of money. Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal said new names evoke the feeling of pride.
-
'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video
Karnataka's BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak. On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru.
-
Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University
Chitkara University has set up a 'sustainable smart city research lab' with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.
-
Wildbuzz | Who heeds the hoopoe’s call
A hoopoe charmed viewers with its habit of digging soft ground systematically with a 'chimta' or forceps-like bill, as if searching the earth for a lost, buried treasure. When the hoopoe rendered a soft, musical hoo-po-po call, it entranced the ear and spawned transcriptions of the vocalisation. Many hoopoe names in cultures across the world take from its idiosyncratic call. However, the bird's presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered.
-
Guest column | Liberty sprinkled with responsibility, a sure-fire recipe for success
Many a time, a student's entire outlook and career dimension would undergo sea-change post counselling. Parents, often, with their limited know-how and outmoded ideas are of little help. College life, no doubt, offers students a plethora of choices related to picking up courses, selecting subjects, attending classes, appearing in examinations along with dressing up at their will. Only then we can expect to nurture them as individuals with a strong sense of responsibility.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics