Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said as compared to the first wave, more police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave but they were protected to a great extent because of the vaccine.
Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said as compared to the first wave, more police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave but they were protected to a great extent because of the vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

13 Uttarakhand Police personnel have died due to Covid-19 so far: DGP

The Uttarakhand Police paid a tribute to these personnel at a programme held at its headquarters here by observing a two-minute silence.
PTI | , Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:34 PM IST

Thirteen Uttarakhand Police personnel have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year, officials said on Friday.

The Uttarakhand Police paid a tribute to these personnel at a programme held at its headquarters here by observing a two-minute silence.

Speaking at the programme, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said eight jawans died of Covid-19 during the first wave and five during the second.

"Their service to the needy during a crisis can never be forgotten," he said.

Kumar said as compared to the first wave, more police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave but they were protected to a great extent because of the vaccine.

He asked police personnel to get all their close relatives vaccinated at the earliest and remain prepared to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

