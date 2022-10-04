20 trainees trapped after avalanche hits Uttarakhand’s Danda peak, 8 rescued

Dehradun: 20 trainees of the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) are trapped after a massive avalanche hit the Draupadi ka Danda-2 in Uttarakhand, people familiar with the matter said.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said 28 NIM trainees were trapped when the avalanche hit the mountain. “Eight of the 28 trapped have been rescued. However, their condition is not clear due to communication problems in the high-altitude areas. Army helicopters have been asked to provide assistance,” Ruhela said.

The official said teams of NIM, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) started the rescue and relief operation to evacuate the trapped people.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken to defence minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the rescue operation and sought assistance from the Army.

Dhami said the central government has assured them of every possible help.

In two tweets, defence minister Rajnath Singh said he has asked the Indian Air Force to join the rescue operation.

“Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Singh said.

There has been no official statement on the casualties yet.