23 Kumbh police stations come into effect in Haridwar with notification

With the Uttarakhand government’s notification of Mahakumbh 2021 coming into effect from Friday, Kumbh-specific police stations have also started operating in Haridwar’s Mahakumbh area. A total of 23 Kumbh police stations have been established for the ongoing fair where pilgrims, saints, tourists, even locals, can register their complaints, police said.

These Kumbh police stations will operate round the clock till the conclusion of the Mahakumbh fair by the end of this month and will have Kumbh station house officers (SHO), in charge, sub-inspectors and constables, Kumbh circle officers as higher authorities.

First Information Reports (FIRs) can also be filed at these Kumbh police stations for effective policing and working.

Located in the districts of Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Dehradun, these Kumbh police stations have been brought in place to make sure that pilgrims and tourists are able to easily approach these police stations regarding any complaint or crime.

From the filing of FIRs to helping complainants look for their missing children or elderly family members during the Kumbh fair, these police stations have been temporarily set up to aid grievance redressal of those attending the fair.

“Locals, as well as pilgrims and tourists, can avail of the Kumbh police station facility during the mela tenure. Requisite directives have been given to Kumbh police station duty personnel to take prompt action on complaints as well as behave in a cordial and friendly manner with the complainants. Now, for Kumbh, apart from regular district police stations, additional Kumbh police stations will ensure better law-order and redressal of pilgrims’ woes,“ said Inspector General, Kumbh Force, Sanjay Gunjiyal.

For better security management, the whole Kumbh zone has been divided into three super zones including the core Har-Ki-Pauri mela zone, besides nine zones and 25 sectors.

According to the Superintendent of Kumbh Force, Surjeet Singh Pawar, around 12,000 police personnel, home guards and 4,000 personnel (40 companies) of central paramilitary forces have been deployed for the grand event while more will be arriving by April 8 for the two back-to-back Shahi Snan (royal bath) that will fall on Somwati Amavasya (April 12) and Baisakhi (April 14).