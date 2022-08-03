3 court officials among 13 arrested in Uttarakhand SSSC question paper leak case
Among the 13 accused arrested so far in the Uttarakhand state subordinate selection commission (UKSSSC) graduate level exam question paper leak case, three were court officials from the Kumaon division, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police said on Wednesday.
Manoj Joshi, who was among the first six accused arrested by STF on July 24, was working as a junior clerk at Sitarganj court in Udham Singh Nagar.
Another accused Himanshu Kandpal, who is also the brother-in-law of Manoj, was working as a junior assistant at the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Ramnagar of Nainital district. He was arrested by STF on August 2.
Mahendra Chauhan, the 12th accused and a junior assistant of the Nainital CJM court, was arrested on August 1.
Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ajay Singh said these three accused knew each other and planned as a team to leak the question paper to the aspirants.
The arrested include a former Class IV employee of UKSSSC, a computer programmer associated with the Commission through an outsourcing agency, a coaching centre director, a police constable, two employees of a medical university based in Dehradun and job aspirants, he said.
He further said the people, who have been arrested so far, were directly involved in the question paper leak.
According to police, the accused charged ₹10-12 lakh from candidates for providing them with leaked questions. It has been revealed that of the 13 accused arrested so far, three cleared the graduate-level UKSSSC exam, which was held on December 4 to fill 916 vacancies.
After the intervention of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a case of fraud was registered in this regard at Raipur police station on the complaint of a UKSSSC official. The Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) handed over its probe to STF in view of the seriousness of the matter.
-
Delhi’s dabang cop-cum-wrestler shines in the glory of gold
A police officer, a wrestler and a guru to her many students, head constable Babita Nagar sets a true example of how women in sports are acing the game. The wrestler recently brought home a gold medal from the World Police and Fire Games held in Netherlands, after putting up an awe-inspiring show in the finals of 68kg category, wherein she took a mere 24 seconds to defeat her opponent!
-
Bengaluru crime: 5 held for drug peddling, accused stayed in city PGs
Five men have been arrested in Bengaluru for peddling drugs in the city through an online delivery system. The Anti-Narcotics wing of the Bengaluru Police recovered huge amounts of banned drugs from them. All the accused were staying at different paying guest accommodations in Marathahalli and Whitefield of Bengaluru. Police also seized the properties of many major drug peddlers who were part of the Bengaluru drug nexus.
-
I-T raids against Kollywood producer Anbu Chezhiyan continue for second day
The Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu's Madurai continued to raid more than 20 places owned by well-known financier and Tamil Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan for the second day on Wednesday. According to the sources, the I-T sleuths had been carrying out raids at 40 places including Chennai and Madurai since 5 am on Tuesday. Chezhiyan's, is a very influential and top financier in the Tamil film industry.
-
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Murugarajendra Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered his prayers at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, which is a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region. The Wayanad MP is in Karnataka to attend former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash. Gandhi's last visit to Karnataka was in April, and in similar fashion, he had paid a visit to the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru, which is another prominent spiritual centre for the Lingayat community.
-
TVSN Prasad appointed Haryana home secy, Anurag Rastogi finance secy
The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1988-batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad as additional chief secretary, home, following the retirement of incumbent ACS, home, Rajeev Arora. Also read: Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP A total of 18 IAS officers were shuffled. ACS, excise and taxation, Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of finance and planning. G Anupama was given the additional charge of health.
