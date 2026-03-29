Dehradun, Two women from Uzbekistan and another from Kyrgyzstan were arrested on Sunday for allegedly staying here with fake Indian documents, police said. 3 foreign nationals arrested in Dehradun for illegal stay with fake documents

Police said that the women were arrested from the Raipur area under 'Operation Crackdown', being run to search for outsiders and suspicious people in the state.

According to police, the three women Erica from Kyrgyzstan, Karina and Nigora Neem from Uzbekistan were living in a flat in Sai Complex and possessed fake Indian documents.

During interrogation, Erica revealed that she had come to India in 2023 on a one-year visa but did not return to her country after it expired. Kareena and Nigora also revealed that they entered India illegally by crossing the Nepal border in 2022 and 2023.

They all met in Delhi and obtained their fake Indian documents through an acquaintance.

During the search, one passport, three Aadhar cards, two PAN cards, one identity card of Kyrgyzstan, one photocopy of an Aadhar card, two bank passbooks, seven mobile phones and five foreign currency notes were also recovered from their possession, police said.

Nigora was earlier arrested by the Bihar Police and sent to jail for staying in India illegally on the basis of fake documents, but even after coming out on bail, she continued her stay instead of returning to her native country.

For the last six-seven months, all three were living in different places in Dehradun, police added.

A case has been registered against them at Raipur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Police said that they have also received information about the people who helped them in making fake Indian documents, and action will be taken against them.

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